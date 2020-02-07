MinaLima to publish illustrated version of ‘Philosopher’s Stone’

Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima (MinaLima) will publish an illustrated version of the first Harry Potter book.

MinaLima, the graphic design duo responsible for all of the graphics and many of the props in the Harry Potter films, will publish a full-colour illustrated version of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The MinaLima illustrated edition will clock in at 368 pages with a full-colour illustration on nearly every one of those. The edition also features eight unique paper craft interactive elements including an elaborately folded Hogwarts letter and Diagon Alley shopping list, a magical Diagon Alley entryway, and a die-cut, fold-out Hogwarts Castle.

Designed in MinaLima’s iconic graphic style (their Hogwarts letter motif will be familiar to fans of the ‘Potter’ films), the MinaLima illustrated edition of Philosopher’s Stone will be released on 20 October. Both the standard edition and a premium signed version can be pre-ordered over at MinaLima’s website.