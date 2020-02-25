Warner Bros. Studio Tour announce ‘Celebration of Slytherin’ event

From April through September the Harry Potter Studio Tour will celebrate all things Slytherin.

From April through to September the Harry Potter Studio Tour will celebrate all things Slytherin house. Visitors to the ‘making of’ experience will be able to explore a 25-foot high section of the Slytherin common room, explore the Great Hall decked out in green and silver, and see costumes worn by a number of famous Slytherin witches and wizards.

The Slytherin common room as seen in Chamber of Secrets (2002).

The cavernous Slytherin common room will be dressed and furnished with props from the film series. That set was first seen in Chamber of Secrets (2002) when Ron and Harry disguise themselves as Slytherin baddies Crabbe and Goyle and attempt to interrogate Draco Malfoy. Production designer Stuart Craig designed the rocky dungeon set in stark contrast to the warmth of the Gryffindor common room.

A number of original costumes worn by members of the Malfoy family will also be on display as part of the celebration event. In addition, costumes worn by orphan and teenage Tom Riddle and reborn Voldemort will be on display to chronicle the dark wizard’s rise to power.

Tickets for the Harry Potter Studio Tour are available from the official website.