COVID-19: how it will impact ‘Harry Potter’ in 2020

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ filming delayed
Fantastic Beasts 3, scheduled for release in November 2021, was slated to begin filming earlier this week at Leavesden Studios in the UK. Production has since been paused indefinitely. It’s unknown at this stage when production might recommence, but it’s another blow for a film which has already suffered significant production delays.
There’s no word on a further release date delay yet — given the length of the production cycle we’re hopeful November 2021 is still achievable.
‘Cursed Child’ productions halted
The two-part Harry Potter stage play is currently playing at four locations around the world. In London, the West End production of the play is suspended until further notice. At the time of writing, the New York production is halted until at least 12 April, as is the production in Melbourne. Performances in San Francisco are suspended until 30 April.
The sale of tickets for the upcoming Canadian production have also been paused indefinitely. The German production will delay its debut until October 2020.
‘Harry Potter’ Studio Tour closed
The Warner Bros. Harry Potter Studio Tour at Leavesden Studios is now closed indefinitely. Tickets booked between 17 March and 3 April will be refunded in full.
‘Wizarding World’ theme parks closed
The Harry Potter theme parks in Orlando, Hollywood and Japan are closed until at least the end of March.
What else?
- London’s Natural History Museum is closed until at least summer; that means the upcoming Fantastic Beasts exhibition will likely be delayed or cancelled entirely.
- Harry Potter graphic designers MinaLima have closed the House of MinaLima indefinitely. Their online store remains open.
- The March Wizards Unite Community Day has been cancelled. Gameplay changes have also been introduced to facilitate playing the game from home.
This sucks!
It does — but we’ll all get through this! Stay safe, reach out to loved ones and practice good hygiene. (In this author’s opinion, there’s never been a better time to bunker down for a series re-read or re-watch.)
