COVID-19: how it will impact ‘Harry Potter’ in 2020

From filming delays to event cancellations, COVID-19 will have a significant effect on the Wizarding World in 2020.

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ filming delayed

Fantastic Beasts 3, scheduled for release in November 2021, was slated to begin filming earlier this week at Leavesden Studios in the UK. Production has since been paused indefinitely. It’s unknown at this stage when production might recommence, but it’s another blow for a film which has already suffered significant production delays.

There’s no word on a further release date delay yet — given the length of the production cycle we’re hopeful November 2021 is still achievable.

‘Cursed Child’ productions halted

The two-part Harry Potter stage play is currently playing at four locations around the world. In London, the West End production of the play is suspended until further notice. At the time of writing, the New York production is halted until at least 12 April, as is the production in Melbourne. Performances in San Francisco are suspended until 30 April.

The sale of tickets for the upcoming Canadian production have also been paused indefinitely. The German production will delay its debut until October 2020.

‘Harry Potter’ Studio Tour closed

The Warner Bros. Harry Potter Studio Tour at Leavesden Studios is now closed indefinitely. Tickets booked between 17 March and 3 April will be refunded in full.

‘Wizarding World’ theme parks closed

The Harry Potter theme parks in Orlando, Hollywood and Japan are closed until at least the end of March.

What else?

This sucks!

It does — but we’ll all get through this! Stay safe, reach out to loved ones and practice good hygiene. (In this author’s opinion, there’s never been a better time to bunker down for a series re-read or re-watch.)

