Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is about to celebrate its first birthday at Melbourne’s Princess Theatre and two new actors will take on the roles of Ron Weasley and Scorpius Malfoy for the show’s second year.

Nyx Calder and Mike Whalley join the cast of Cursed Child as Scorpius Malfoy and Ron Weasley, respectively.

Nyx Calder replaces William McKenna as Scorpius Malfoy, while Mike Whalley replaces Gyton Grantley as Ron Weasley.