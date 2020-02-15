‘Cursed Child’ to open in Tokyo in 2022

The two-part Harry Potter stage play will open in Japan in 2022.

Tokyo will be the seventh city to host the two-part Harry Potter stage play with Cursed Child to open at the TBS Akasaka ACT Theatre in Tokyo in summer 2022. It’s the first time the play will be performed in Asia and the second non-English version of the production.

Cursed Child will be produced in Japan by TBS and HoriPro and commemorate TBS’s 70th anniversary. From next year the TBS Akasaka ACT Theater will undergo renovations and re-open as a site-specific venue designed to host the epic Harry Potter production.

Cursed Child debuted on London’s West End in 2016 before opening in New York, Melbourne and San Francisco. Productions in Hamburg and Toronto will begin in March of this year and autumn 2021, respectively.