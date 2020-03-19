Bloomsbury unveil ‘Order of the Phoenix’ house editions

Bloomsbury will publish the fifth of their 20th anniversary house edition series of novels with the release of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix on 11 June. Although the fifth ‘Potter’ book was published in 2003, Bloomsbury appear to be fast-tracking the remainder of the house edition releases.

The four Order of the Phoenix house editions will be published in both paperback and hardback and feature intricate cover and internal artwork by illustrator Levi Pinfold. Common to each edition is the central illustration of the flaming songbird, while a vignette of iconography built around a unique magical location adorns each coloured jacket.

The red Gryffindor edition depicts The Burrow and includes illustrations of Grawp, Mr Weasley’s flying Ford Anglia, Ginny Weasley practicing Quidditch and the mysterious Ministry Veil.

The blue Ravenclaw edition depicts the Hall of Prophecy with illustrations of Thestrals, Luna Lovegood, a copy of The Quibbler and the glass prophecy orb.

The yellow Hufflepuff edition depicts the Ministry of Magic and illustrations of a Gold Galleon, Tonks, Courtroom 10 and the visitor entrance telephone box.

The green Slytherin edition depicts Grimmauld Place and illustrations of Kreacher, house-elf heads, Sirius Black’s mother and other Grimmauld Place iconography.

Inside, the Order of the Phoenix house editions feature new portraits of Sirius Black (Gryffindor), Dolores Umbridge (Slytherin), Sybill Trelawney (Ravenclaw) and Justin Finch-Fletchley (Hufflepuff).

The Order of the Phoenix house editions can be pre-ordered now over at Bloomsbury’s website ahead of their June release. Pre-orderers will receive an exclusive house-coloured pocket-size notebook of their choice.