Cover artwork unveiled for illustrated ‘Quidditch Through the Ages’

Bloomsbury and Scholastic today unveiled the cover artwork for the upcoming illustrated version of Quidditch Through the Ages, J.K. Rowling’s fictional Hogwarts textbook and companion piece to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Bloomsbury (UK) version Scholastic (US) version

Two-time Kate Greenaway Medal award winning artist Emily Gravett will bring the book to life with ‘a deft combination of her signature pencil style, colour illustration, handmade realia and ingenious digital techniques.’ Published simultaneously on 6 October of this year, the illustrated release will contain a plethora of artwork to accompany Rowling’s (writing under the pseudonym Kennilworthy Whisp) words.

