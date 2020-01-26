MinaLima unveil two new pieces of ‘Harry Potter’ concept art

Harry Potter graphic designers MinaLima (Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima) have unveiled two new pieces of concept art from their work on the eight ‘Potter’ films. Arthur Weasley’s broomstick and Harry’s Triwizard golden egg are now available as as limited edition prints over at the duo’s website.

MinaLima created all the glittering graphics and designed many of the props for the eight Harry Potter films. They’re currently working on the pre-production phase of the third Fantastic Beasts film, set in Brazil.