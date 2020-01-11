Warner Bros. to open flagship ‘Harry Potter’ store in New York

The world’s first official Harry Potter flagship store will open in New York in the summer next to the iconic Flatiron building at 935 Broadway. The three-floor store will span over 20,000 sq. ft and house the world’s largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts merchandise.
Alongside Wizarding World merchandise the store will feature a new range of house wands exclusive to the New York location, and interactive experiences and photo opportunities for ‘Potter’ fans. Opening in the summer, the store promises to be a ‘cutting-edge retail environment’.