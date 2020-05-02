Funko unveil mega 18″ ‘Harry Potter’ Pop! Vinyl figure

A (super) super sized Funko version of Harry and Hedwig is coming in July.

Wizarding World Funko collectors: in the unlikely event you have any free shelf space remaining, the Pop Vinyl! giant has unveiled the finished artwork for a whopping 18-inch super sized version of Harry and Hedwig the owl. The figure was first announced earlier this year.

Harry and Hedwig join a rare category of figures to get the 18-inch treatment (including this anniversary Batman) — so far we’ve only seen 10-inch figures in the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts lines.

The super sized version of the Boy Wizard will be available from July and pre-orders are currently being taken for the lofty price of $99. In other Funko news, the Harry and Voldemort movie moment Pop! Vinyl, recreating Goblet of Fire’s iconic Priori Incantatem scene, is now available also.