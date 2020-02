Two new Harry Potter Funko Pop! Vinyls will be unveiled at New York Toy Fair.

Funko have unveiled two additions to their Harry Potter Pop! Vinyl lineup ahead of New York Toy Fair, an annual showcase of the year’s biggest toys and collectibles.

An 18″ super sized version of Harry and Hedwig, and a ‘movie moment’ featuring Harry and Voldemort in their iconic graveyard duel will be released in the coming months.