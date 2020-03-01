Wizarding World announce Ron’s Jack Russell Funko Patronus

Ron Weasley’s Jack Russell Patronus figure will be available from 4 March.

Wizarding World Gold members will have a chance to pick up Ron’s Patronus 24 hours early.

Ron Weasley’s Jack Russell Patronus will be immortalised with a Funko Pop! Vinyl figure, the third Patronus figure to be released following translucent versions of Harry’s stag Patronus and Hermione’s otter Patronus.

Like the other two Patronus figures, Ron’s Jack Russell will first be available as a Wizarding World pre-release figure. Wizarding World Gold members will be able to purchase the figure from 11:00 ET/16:00 GMT on 4 March, while Wizarding Passport holders can pick up the Pop! figure 24 hours later.

Gold subscribers will also receive a 20% discount and an ‘extra treat’ by scanning the Wizarding World Gold ‘Enchanted Key’ sticker on the box. To purchase the figure you’ll need to be logged into your Wizarding World account and visit the online shop at the release time.