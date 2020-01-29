Hermione’s otter Patronus Funko Pop! coming in February

Hermione’s otter Patronus will be available as a Wizarding World Gold pre-release from 3 February.

Hermione Granger’s Patronus is the second Funko Pop! Patronus figure to be released. Ron Weasley will follow in the coming months.

Following the release of Harry’s stag Patronus Funko Pop! in December, Hermione Granger’s Patronus will be next to receive the Funko Pop! Vinyl treatment. The translucent blue otter will be released on 4 February via the Wizarding World shop.

Wizarding World Gold subscribers will have an opportunity to purchase the figure a day earlier from 10:00 ET/15:00 GMT. Fans will will need to sign up for a Wizarding passport, purchase a Wizarding World Gold subscription and be logged in on 3 February to be eligible. Gold subscribers will also receive a 20% discount and an ‘extra treat’ by scanning the Wizarding World Gold sticker on the box.

Ron Weasley’s Jack Russell Terrier will be next to receive the Funko treatment — that figure will be coming in the next couple of months. If you can’t wait that long, a horde of new ‘Potter’ Pop! Vinyls are just around the corner.