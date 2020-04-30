LEGO to release new ‘Harry Potter’ sets in June

LEGO will release new sets featuring scenes from Order of the Phoenix and Half-Blood Prince.

LEGO will release a number of new Harry Potter sets in June with builds themed around the Order of the Phoenix and Half-Blood Prince films. A set featuring the flying Ford Anglia escape from Privet Drive (Chamber of Secrets) and a model of Hedwig the owl complete the new lineup.

Hogwarts Room of Requirement (75966)

A recreation of Order of the Phoenix’s Room of Requirement scene, this set features minifigure versions of Harry, Hermione, Luna, a Death Eater and translucent Patronus figures. The set contains 193 pieces and will retail for $29.99.

Forbidden Forest: Umbridge’s Encounter (75967)

A recreation of Umbridge’s encounter with Grawp, this set includes Harry, Hermione, Umbridge and Centaur minifigures. It contains 253 pieces and will retail for $49.99.

4 Privet Drive (75968)

A recreation of the Dursley family home, this set pays homage to the flying Ford Anglia escape (Chamber of Secrets) and the influx of Hogwarts acceptance letters (Philosopher’s Stone). The set includes minifigures of Harry, Ron, Dudley, Petunia, Vernon, Dobby and Hedwig. It contains 797 pieces and will retail for $99.99.

Hogwarts Astronomy Tower (75969)

The Hogwarts Astronomy Tower set includes references to both Slughorn’s party and Draco’s encounter with Dumbledore atop the tower, both from Half-Blood Prince. Minifigures include Harry, Hermione, Slughorn, Luna, Lavender Brown, Neville, Ron, Draco and Hedwig. The set contains 971 pieces and will retail for $179.99.

Hedwig (75979)

A scale model of Hedwig, this set contains moveable wings and minfigures of both Harry and Hedwig. The model contains 630 pieces and will retail for $69.99.

Attack on the Burrow (75980)

A recreation of the sequence from Half-Blood Prince, this new Burrow sets includes minifigures of Harry, Bellatrix, Greyback, Tonks, Ginny, Ron, Molly and Arthur. It contains 1047 pieces and will retail for $149.99.

The new sets will be available from 1 June.