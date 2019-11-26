Harry Potter Fan Zone

HPFZ's JK Rowling Fan Site Award

Funko to release Pop! figure of Harry’s stag Patronus Funko to release Pop! figure of Harry’s stag Patronus

26 November 2019 at 20:14 GMT

A translucent stag Patronus Funko Pop! figure will be released on 4 December.

Funko’s next Harry Potter Pop! Vinyl figure is a gorgeous translucent stag Patronus, while Hermione and Ron’s otter and dog Patronuses are soon to follow. The new Pop! figure will be released on 4 December as a Wizarding World pre-release before a general release at some point after that.

Harry’s stag Patronus will be released on 4 December.

A pre-release means the Funko figure is available for a limited time at an exclusive location before the general public can purchase it — this time around that lucky vendor is WizardingWorld.com (formerly Pottermore). To be eligible to grab the stag in the pre-release phase you’ll need to sign up for a Wizarding Passport and visit the official Wizarding World online store from 4 December at 11am ET/4pm GMT.

If you’re interested in where Funko are going next: a Hot Topic exclusive Buckbeak the Hippogriff is coming next month, followed by Nymphadora Tonks in March and then a number of new scenes including Harry with an invisibility cloak, Ron vomiting slugs, Dumbledore with baby Harry, Hermione levitating a feather and Neville with the Monster Book of Monsters. Watch this space for more details!

Share:
Tumblr icon
Pinterest icon

Tags: - Comments Off on Funko to release Pop! figure of Harry’s stag Patronus - Permanent Link

Comments are closed.

RSS Feed  Click here for an RSS feed of this comments page.