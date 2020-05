Players of the Harry Potter AR game can catch the Knight Bus to travel to a Hogwarts Fortress.

While we’re all stuck at home, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite players are likely finding themselves unable to travel to Fortress locations and participate in Wizard Challenges.

To combat the issue, Portkey Games have added a Knight Bus to the augmented reality mobile game — the purple bus will transport players to a Fortress at Hogwarts Castle where they can use Runestones to battle foes.

The Knight Bus feature will be available to players level 7 and above and will be rolling out soon.