‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ adds February events, Adventure Sync

New adventures are coming to Harry Potter: Wizards Unite in February.

New adventures await this month in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. February’s events are based around the themes of love, Albus Dumbeldore and the Triwizard Tournament flavoured Harry Potter Book Night.

Darkest of Times Brilliant Event Part 2: February 4–11

Continue to honor Dumbledore’s legacy by returning Brilliant Foundables related to key memories of his fight against Voldemort, including the Pensieve.

Harry Potter Book Night 2020: February 5–7

This year’s Harry Potter Book Night is themed around the Triwizard Tournament. Celebrate the classic magical contest by completing special tasks and encountering Dragon Eggs, the Goblet of Fire Foundable, and more.

Crazy in Love Event: February 11–13

Deflect the advances of a variety of love-stricken Oddities while making use of bonus Healing Potions.

Lost Love Brilliant Event Part 1: February 13–20

Help protect cherished memories of wizarding world loved ones by returning Brilliant Foundables including Minerva McGonagall.

February Community Day: February 23

Take on a variety of Oddities, including rare Doxies and Leprechauns, while making use of bonuses to Tonic for Trace Detection Potions.

Lost Love Brilliant Event Part 2: February 25–March 3

Put memories of tragic romances to rest by returning Brilliant Foundables including Severus Snape and the Mirror of Erised.

Adventure Sync allows the game to tap into your existing footstep data — even without the app running.

Adventure Sync

Finally, developers Niantic have announced that Wizards Unite will soon take advantage of a new feature called Adventure Sync. Adventure Sync allows Wizards Unite to tap into your step activity (recorded in Apple Health or Google Fit) and apply your physical activity to the game — even when the app isn’t running. That means you’ll earn rewards and accomplish movement goals without needing to have the game running in the background.

Additionally, the developers are rolling out some updates to Portkeys and the rewards associated with them.