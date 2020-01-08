‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ begins 2020 with Dumbledore-themed Foundables

Remembering the Light in the Darkness: new Foundables are coming to Wizards Unite in January and February.

It’s a new year and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is celebrating the months of January and February with a number of new in-game Foundable adventures themed around the late Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore. According to developers Niantic:

‘As a new year unfolds, the mysterious Calamity appears to be already at work, surfacing memories of Dumbledore, particularly those tied to his fight against Voldemort. While these occurrences offer a grim reminder of Voldemort and his history of nefarious deeds, fortunately, even in the darkest of times, we remember how happiness can be found. Inspired by Dumbledore’s wisdom, perseverance and love, we find light and hope by remembering his legacy of fighting the darkness.’

The timeline for those Foundable events are as follows:

Frosty Foundables Event: January 7–January 14

Brace yourself for the cold and help free Foundables trapped in the frosty clutches of ice Confoundables.

January Community Day: January 18

Uncover secrets of the Room of Requirement Registry Page by returning Wonders of the Wizarding World. Keep an eye out for especially rare Wonders such as the Foe Glass and Whomping Willow.

Darkest of Times Brilliant Event Part 1: January 21–28

Remember our favorite Hogwarts Headmaster by returning Brilliant Foundables including Dumbledore and Fawkes.

Darkest of Times Brilliant Event Part 2: Coming in February

Honor Dumbledore’s legacy by returning Brilliant Foundables related to key memories of his fight against Voldemort, including the Pensieve.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is an augmented reality mobile game launched in 2019. Created by the same studio who developed the wildly popular Pokémon Go, players attempt to find and ‘return’ Harry Potter characters, objects and scenes to the Wizarding World after a mysterious ‘Calamity’ causes them to appear in Muggle locations. If you’re new to the game, we wrote an extensive gameplay review and guide for beginners last year.