‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ celebrates ‘magical mayhem’ in March

Find new Fantastic Beasts creatures this month in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

New adventures await this month in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. In March, the mysterious Calamity event is ‘unleashing its own whimsical assortment of waggery, hijinks and all-out shenanigans’. Players will be able to track down an assortment of creatures from the Fantastic Beasts films including the Zouwu, Graphorn, Kappa and Nagini.

Circus Calamitous Brilliant Event Part 1: Tuesday, March 10 at 11 a.m. PT–Tuesday, March 17 at 11 a.m. PT

Help return Brilliant Circus Arcanus Foundables from the 1920s that are on the loose including the Zouwu and Graphorn.

March Community Day: Saturday, March 21 at 11 a.m.–2 p.m. local time

Find the hidden Room of Requirement to assist Fred and George Weasley, as well as other members of Dumbledore’s Army.

Circus Calamitous Brilliant Event Part 2: Tuesday, March 24 at 11 a.m. PT–Tuesday, March 31 at 11 a.m. PT

Continue to help return lost Brilliant Circus Arcanus Foundables from the 1920s including Nagini and the Kappa.

Magical Mischief Event: Tuesday, March 31 at midnight–Thursday, April 2 at midnight local time

Grab your Marauder’s Map and make some magical mischief of your own with the young Marauders themselves: James, Sirius, Remus and Peter.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is an augmented reality mobile game launched in 2019. Created by the same studio who developed the wildly popular Pokémon Go, players attempt to find and ‘return’ Harry Potter characters, objects and scenes to the Wizarding World after a mysterious ‘Calamity’ causes them to appear in Muggle locations. If you’re new to the game, we wrote an extensive gameplay review and guide for beginners last year.