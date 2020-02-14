Romance in the air in ‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery’

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery players will have a chance to go on a romantic date with their crush in February.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery players will have a chance to go on a romantic date with their crush with the announcement of February’s new in-game adventures. The new storyline is available from February 13 to players who have progressed to Year 5 Chapter 3 or later.

From the developers:

‘In this new special time-limited sidequest storyline, the player will choose their in-game crush from six fellow Hogwarts students: Penny, Andre, Merula, Barnaby, and Talbott. The storyline also features a wizard known for his luscious golden locks, the iconic Gilderoy Lockhart, who tasks the player and their group of friends with planning his Valentines bonanza. With help from everyone’s favourite fashion expert, Andre, players will also get to choose their ideal outfit, perfect for a romantic night out.’

In addition to the new storyline, players will be able to take advantage of:

A series of fun events and bundles that award Valentine’s Day-themed outfits, hairstyles, makeup and even a kitten Kneazle!

The start of the exciting second season of Quidditch, where players will have the opportunity to try out the position of “beater” on the Quidditch team.

Hogwarts Mystery was launched for both iOS and Android back in 2018 and allows players to create custom characters and play through life as a Hogwarts student.