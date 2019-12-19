Spend the holidays with the Weasleys in ‘Hogwarts Mystery’

Spend the holiday season with the Weasley family in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.

A new holiday-themed adventure in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery will allow players to spend Christmas with the Weasley family and travel to The Burrow in the blue flying Ford Anglia. At The Burrow, players will be able to decorate the Weasley house, enjoy Christmas dinner and exchange gifts.

The limited time side-quest is available for Year One players who have completed chapter seven and beyond, and once completed will earn you a special gift from Molly Weasley. In addition to the Weasley adventure, Hogwarts Mystery is celebrating the holiday season with giveaways and in-game gifts.

Hogwarts Mystery was launched for both iOS and Android back in 2018 and allows players to create custom characters and play through life as a Hogwarts student.