Hot Topic exclusive Buckbeak Funko Pop! Vinyl released

A flocked version of Buckbeak the Hippogriff is the next Harry Potter Funko Pop! Vinyl to hit shelves. The new Buckbeak figure is exclusive to Hot Topic stores in the USA but is already available internationally via Popcultcha.

A couple of interesting things to note about Witherwings: the eyes in the glam shot are black but the figure’s actual manufactured eyes seem to be orange, and, for some inexplicable reason (and just to complicate taxonomy), the Hippogriff shares a number (#104) with the recently released stag Patronus figure.

Please explain, Funko.