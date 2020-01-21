Funko unveil new ‘Harry Potter’ figures ahead of London Toy Fair

Funko unveiled a number of new Harry Potter products ahead of 2020’s London Toy Fair, which begins on Thursday. Ten new Pop! Vinyl figures have today been added to Funko’s Harry Potter lineup and are available for pre-order ahead of a release in the coming months. They are:
- Harry Potter (With Two Wands) (Barnes & Noble exclusive)
- Harry Potter (Wearing Invisibility Cloak) (Funko Shop exclusive)
- Albus Dumbledore (With Baby Harry)
- Harry Potter (With Invisibility Cloak)
- Neville Longbottom (With Monster Book of Monsters)
- Hermione Granger (With Feather)
- Ron Weasley (Vomiting Slugs)
- Draco Malfoy (With Whip Spider)
- Lord Voldemort (With Nagini) (10″ Super Sized Pop)
- Albus Dumbledore (With Fawkes) (10″ Super Sized Pop)
Predictably, this is only the beginning of ‘Potter’ Pop! Vinyl figures for 2020. You can read about some of the additional figures (including Tonks!) coming out in the near future over on our Funko page.