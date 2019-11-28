Pandora launches ‘Harry Potter’ jewellery line

Pandora’s new Harry Potter collection includes twelve original hand-finished charms, pendants and a bracelet.

Pandora today released a collection of Harry Potter themed jewellery which includes twelve original hand-finished charms, pendants and a bracelet. Each Hogwarts house is included in the collection, alongside characters and symbols from the Wizarding World.

According to the jewellery maker, ‘all four Hogwarts house charms are represented in sterling silver double dangles with craftsmanship details that will excite super fans, like a front disc detailed with the house crest surrounded by man-made stones in house colors. On the back disc, the edges are detailed with crenellations, in reference to the battlements of Hogwarts Castle and a bail shaped like the Hogwarts crest’.

Harry, Ron, Hermione and Dobby are represented in the collection, as are symbols like the Hogwarts Express and Hogwarts Castle. The collection also includes a limited edition Golden Snitch pendant. Of the collection, Pandora Chief Creative and Brand Officer Stephen Fairchild says, ‘Pandora fans have asked for this collection for years, and we are really excited that it is here.’

The collection is available at Pandora's website and in Pandora stores across the globe.