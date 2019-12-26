2019: a ‘Harry Potter’ year in review

By Andy McCray
2019 ‘Harry Potter’ year in review
2019 was another year of great Wizarding World expansion. Read on to explore the year that was.

It’s been twelve years since the publication of the last Harry Potter book and eight since the final film — yet the Wizarding World shows no sign of slowing. Far from it, 2019 was another year of magical expansion: new mobile games and Cursed Child productions, a groundbreaking rollercoaster and more illustrations than you could shake a holly and phoenix stick at. Read on (or explore instead by photos) to see everything that happened in 2019 in ‘Potter’.

January

Ron, Rose and Hermione in the Melbourne production of 'Cursed Child'
19 January: Australian Cursed Child cast portraits are revealed. In February, Melbourne will become the third location to stage the Harry Potter play.

February

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure
22 February: Universal announce a new immersive rollercoaster experience will open in June at the Harry Potter theme park in Florida.

March

'Goblet of Fire' illustrated edition
12 March: Bloomsbury reveal the cover artwork for the Goblet of Fire illustrated edition. It’s a familiar book cover scene with Harry facing the dragon in the First Task.

April

'Quidditch Through the Ages' illustrated edition
1 April: Bloomsbury announce an illustrated version of Quidditch Through the Ages and unveil a few pieces of artwork by its illustrator Emily Gravett.

May

Animatronic Hagrid
7 May: Universal unveil a state of the art eight-foot animatronic version of Hagrid ahead of the June launch of the new rollercoaster.
Wizards Unite
26 May: We put Harry Potter: Wizards Unite through its paces and write one of the first detailed gameplay reviews.

June

'Prisoner of Azkaban' house editions
13 June: The Prisoner of Azkaban 20th anniversary house editions are released.

July

Patronus on a Postcard
7 July: Bloomsbury commission a number of illustrators to draw postcard-sized Patronus illustrations and auction them for the UK’s BookTrust charity.

August

September

Beuaxbatons arrival
11 September: With only a month to go until the Goblet of Fire illustrated release we bring you a first high-resolution look at Jim Kay’s interpretation of the Beauxbatons arrival.

October

Wizarding World Gold pins
15 October: Wizarding World Gold, a new Harry Potter subscription from Warner Bros. and J.K. Rowling, is available to pre-order. The subscription grants access to exclusive ‘Potter’ content and collectibles, including these pins.

November

Fantastic Beasts 3
4 November: Warner Bros. announce that Fantastic Beasts 3 is officially in pre-production and that Harry Potter screenwriter Steve Kloves will co-write the screenplay with J.K. Rowling.

December

J.K. Rowling and Eddie Redmayne
J.K. Rowling and Eddie Redmayne at a red carpet event for the Finding the Way Home documentary.

What’s in store for 2020?

Crack out your crystal balls — it’s time to take a look into the future. There’s much in store for the Wizarding World in 2020. Here are a few things to look forward to at the start of the next decade:

  • The Goblet of Fire 20th anniversary house editions will be published on 23 January 2020. Goblet of Fire was first published in July of 2000.
  • Cursed Child will open at the Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt in Hamburg (spring) and the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto (autumn).
  • Fantastic Beasts 3 will begin shooting in early 2020. We’ll also get a title, casting announcements and (likely) our first promotional stills.
  • Emily Gravett’s illustrated version of Quidditch Through the Ages will be published in October.
  • Funko will continue its takeover of literally every piece of free shelf space in the world with new Harry Potter figures. Nymphadora Tonks is first up. She’ll be released in March.
  • A number of new Harry Potter LEGO sets will be released — it looks like one of those will be the Second Task from Goblet of Fire.
  • Wizarding World Gold will (likely) be opened to a worldwide audience and more exclusive content and collectibles will be unveiled.

Thanks for a great 2019 at Harry Potter Fan Zone — have a safe and happy New Year and we’ll see you in the next decade! Be kind.

Browse all articles →