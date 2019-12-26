2019: a ‘Harry Potter’ year in review

2019 was another year of great Wizarding World expansion. Read on to explore the year that was.

It’s been twelve years since the publication of the last Harry Potter book and eight since the final film — yet the Wizarding World shows no sign of slowing. Far from it, 2019 was another year of magical expansion: new mobile games and Cursed Child productions, a groundbreaking rollercoaster and more illustrations than you could shake a holly and phoenix stick at. Read on (or explore instead by photos) to see everything that happened in 2019 in ‘Potter’.

January

19 January: Australian Cursed Child cast portraits are revealed. In February, Melbourne will become the third location to stage the Harry Potter play.

February

22 February: Universal announce a new immersive rollercoaster experience will open in June at the Harry Potter theme park in Florida.

Universal announce Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, a new ‘immersive coaster experience’ set to open at the Harry Potter theme park in Florida. The new rollercoaster will replace the Triwizard-themed Dragon Challenge which closed in 2017.

Cursed Child officially launches at the Princess Theatre in Melbourne. J.K. Rowling sends a cake and handwritten letter to the cast and crew and reveals her ‘heart was in Oz’.

March

12 March: Bloomsbury reveal the cover artwork for the Goblet of Fire illustrated edition. It’s a familiar book cover scene with Harry facing the dragon in the First Task.

April

Following the release of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Beedle the Bard illustrated editions in 2017 and 2018, respectively, Bloomsbury announce an illustrated version of Quidditch Through the Ages. The fictional textbook will feature illustrations by artist Emily Gravett and will be released in late 2020.

1 April: Bloomsbury announce an illustrated version of Quidditch Through the Ages and unveil a few pieces of artwork by its illustrator Emily Gravett.

May

7 May: Universal unveil a state of the art eight-foot animatronic version of Hagrid ahead of the June launch of the new rollercoaster.

26 May: We put Harry Potter: Wizards Unite through its paces and write one of the first detailed gameplay reviews.

Wizards Unite, a new augmented reality mobile game from the team responsible for Pokémon Go, is released in beta in Australia and New Zealand. Over a weekend in May we put the game through its paces and write an extensive review of the gameplay experience. A couple of months later the game is released to the world.

June

13 June: The Prisoner of Azkaban 20th anniversary house editions are released.

July

7 July: Bloomsbury commission a number of illustrators to draw postcard-sized Patronus illustrations and auction them for the UK’s BookTrust charity.

Little, Brown Book Group and Scholastic announce the publication of a Cursed Child companion book featuring new behind the scenes photos, interviews, sketches, notes and stories. The companion book follows the play from its conception through to staging and will be published in October.

Bloomsbury announces a theme for the 2020 Harry Potter Book Night, the Triwizard Tournament from Goblet of Fire. The annual event will take place on 6 February 2020 and encourages readers to discover and celebrate the magic of the ‘Potter’ series.

August

We put LEGO’s new Hogwarts Castle set — the second largest set the company has ever produced — to the test and write a detailed review of the build process.

Bloomsbury announce a release date for the Goblet of Fire 20th anniversary house editions: 23 January 2020. In addition, new cover artwork reveals each edition is themed around a sketch of the eponymous Goblet with unique house-themed iconography inspired by the elements: fire, earth, air and water.

September

New York Comic Con continues the Funko Yule Ball theme and announces new Pop! Vinyl figures for Madame Maxime and Argus Filch (complete with Mrs. Norris).

Cursed Child gets a branding makeover. Gone is the original logo and in its place is the iconic Harry Potter film logo. J.K. Rowling’s name is also featured more prominently on signage. Time Square is decked out in Cursed Child signage to mark the change.

11 September: With only a month to go until the Goblet of Fire illustrated release we bring you a first high-resolution look at Jim Kay’s interpretation of the Beauxbatons arrival.

October

15 October: Wizarding World Gold, a new Harry Potter subscription from Warner Bros. and J.K. Rowling, is available to pre-order. The subscription grants access to exclusive ‘Potter’ content and collectibles, including these pins.

November

Warner Bros. announce Fantastic Beasts 3 is officially in pre-production. Steve Kloves, screenwriter of seven of the eight Harry Potter films, will co-write the screenplay with J.K. Rowling. The Rio de Janeiro location is confirmed, alongside the return of all of the main cast members.

4 November: Warner Bros. announce that Fantastic Beasts 3 is officially in pre-production and that Harry Potter screenwriter Steve Kloves will co-write the screenplay with J.K. Rowling.

December

J.K. Rowling and Eddie Redmayne at a red carpet event for the Finding the Way Home documentary.

What’s in store for 2020?

Crack out your crystal balls — it’s time to take a look into the future. There’s much in store for the Wizarding World in 2020. Here are a few things to look forward to at the start of the next decade:

The Goblet of Fire 20th anniversary house editions will be published on 23 January 2020. Goblet of Fire was first published in July of 2000.

Cursed Child will open at the Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt in Hamburg (spring) and the Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto (autumn).

Fantastic Beasts 3 will begin shooting in early 2020. We’ll also get a title, casting announcements and (likely) our first promotional stills.

Emily Gravett’s illustrated version of Quidditch Through the Ages will be published in October.

Funko will continue its takeover of literally every piece of free shelf space in the world with new Harry Potter figures. Nymphadora Tonks is first up. She’ll be released in March.

A number of new Harry Potter LEGO sets will be released — it looks like one of those will be the Second Task from Goblet of Fire.

Wizarding World Gold will (likely) be opened to a worldwide audience and more exclusive content and collectibles will be unveiled.

Thanks for a great 2019 at Harry Potter Fan Zone — have a safe and happy New Year and we’ll see you in the next decade! Be kind.